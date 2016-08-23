Philippines police chief says 300 officers involved in drugs

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' national police chief said on Tuesday about 300 of his officers were suspected to be involved in the drugs trade, warning these personnel will be removed and charged in court if found guilty.

Director-General Ronald dela Rosa said about 300 police officers were on a watch list on suspicion of selling drugs confiscated in raids or protecting syndicates involved in the manufacture and distribution of narcotics.

He also told a Senate hearing there was no declared policy to kill drug users and pushers.