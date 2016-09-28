FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippine foreign minister says Duterte to respect all treaties with U.S.
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2016 / 3:32 PM / a year ago

Philippine foreign minister says Duterte to respect all treaties with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's statement on ending joint exercises with the United States was taken out of context as he was only referring to joint patrols, Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay said on Wednesday.

"Our agreement, that will be respected and this is what the president clearly meant," Yasay told reporters immediately after Duterte's address to the Filipino community in Vietnam.

Yasay said the Philippines will not abrogate its 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with Washington, its closest ally and former colonial master. "He (Duterte) said he will respect it," Yasay said.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.