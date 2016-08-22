FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines remains committed to the United Nations - foreign minister
August 22, 2016 / 4:16 AM / a year ago

Philippines remains committed to the United Nations - foreign minister

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends the 115th Police Service Anniversary at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines August 17, 2016.Noel Celis/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine is not leaving the United Nations, the foreign minister said on Monday, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to quit the body after it called for an end to the wave of killings unleashed by his war on drugs.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay said Duterte's statement "is a statement expressing profound disappointment and frustration".

"We are committed to the U.N. despite our numerous frustrations with this international agency," Yasay told a news conference.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry

