Philippines' Duterte says eventually 'will break up with America'

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday eventually he would "break up with" the United States, saying the old ally had failed his country.

"I am very emotional because America has certainly failed us," Duterte said during a televised speech to the Jewish community at a Manila synagogue.

"This is what happens now I will be reconfiguring my foreign policy. Eventually, I might in my time I will break up with America."

Duterte did not elaborate on what he meant by a break up, or if by "his time", he was referring to his six-year term in office.