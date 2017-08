Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech as Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to it during a banquet at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has received no formal communication from the Philippines government about making specific changes to the alliance between the two countries, the White House said on Wednesday during a regular news briefing.

Earlier in the day during a visit to Japan, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated comments about his country's ties with long-time ally Washington, saying he might end defense treaties.