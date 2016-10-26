Clinton leading among young voters, Harvard poll finds
BOSTON Democratic White House candidate Hillary Clinton is leading among likely voters aged 18 to 29, according to a Harvard University opinion poll released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The United States has received no formal communication from the Philippines government about making specific changes to the alliance between the two countries, the White House said on Wednesday during a regular news briefing.
Earlier in the day during a visit to Japan, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated comments about his country's ties with long-time ally Washington, saying he might end defense treaties.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh)
DORAL, Fla. U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Democrat Hillary Clinton's plan for Syria would "lead to World War Three," because of the potential for conflict with military forces from nuclear-armed Russia.
LOS ANGELES Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was badly vandalized, possibly with a sledgehammer, media and officials said on Wednesday.