Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech as Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to it during a banquet at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016. REUTERS/David Mareuil/Pool

WASHINGTON The United States has received no formal communication from the Philippines government about making specific changes to the alliance between the two countries, the White House said on Wednesday during a regular news briefing.

Earlier in the day during a visit to Japan, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated comments about his country's ties with long-time ally Washington, saying he might end defense treaties.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Eric Walsh)