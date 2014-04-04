Philippines March inflation at 3.9 percent, slower than expected

A worker walks past various brands of rice for sale, while carrying sacks of rice on his head, at a market in Manila March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine inflation slowed for the second straight month in March on lower prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco and partly as a pending power tariff hike has yet to be implemented, allowing policymakers room to keep rates steady for now.

The annual inflation rate was 3.9 percent, the state statistics agency said on Friday, lower than a 4.2 percent consensus estimate in a Reuters poll and the slowest in four months.

The central bank had expected annual inflation in March at 3.7 to 4.2 percent.

KEY POINTS:

- The Philippine statistics agency said the softer March inflation was mainly due to lower prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels

- Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose an annual 5.8 in March against 5.5 percent in February.

- Food prices alone climbed 6.0 percent, compared with 5.9 percent in the previous month. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose an annual 2.7 percent, slower than 3.6 percent in February.

- Monetary authorities left the policy rate steady on March 27 but raised banks’ reserve requirement ratio by 1 percentage point to 19 percent, with analysts saying further tightening is on the cards.

- The central bank lowered its inflation estimate for this year to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent, but noted pressures from a planned power tariff hike, possible higher food and oil price increases and acceleration in money supply growth remain.

- Growth in money supply in February slightly eased from the record-high rate in January.

- The government is targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth in 2014.

- For a GRAPHIC on Philippines rates and inflation, link.reuters.com/gaq26s

- For full details of the inflation report, click on www.census.gov.ph