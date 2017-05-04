FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Philippines inflation seen picking up for sixth straight month in April: Reuters poll
May 4, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 3 months ago

Philippines inflation seen picking up for sixth straight month in April: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Annual inflation in the Philippines may have quickened for a sixth straight month in April as utility and fuel costs rose, but the expected outcome remains within the central bank's comfort range, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast in the poll of 11 economists was for the consumer price index to have risen 3.5 percent last month, which would be the highest since November 2014, but still inside the central bank's 2-4 percent target.

Some economists expect the central bank to raise interest rates as early as its meeting next week to head off rising prices.

The central bank has not adjusted monetary policy since it raised rates by 25 basis points in September 2014 as the economy continued to enjoy strong growth and manageable inflation.

At its policy meeting in March, the central bank lowered its inflation forecast for 2017 to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent and to 3 percent from 3.1 percent for 2018, given global economic uncertainties.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer

