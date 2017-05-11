FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Philippine central bank maintains 2017, 2018 inflation forecasts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 11, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 3 months ago

Philippine central bank maintains 2017, 2018 inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016.Romeo Ranoco/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday kept its inflation forecasts for this year and 2018 unchanged, but said risks were tilted to the upside.

It maintained its average inflation forecast for 2017 at 3.4 percent, and for 2018 at 3.0 percent, central bank managing director Francisco Dakila told a news conference.

The central bank, which has a 2-4 percent inflation target for this year and next, kept its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI steady at 3.0 percent, as expected.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.