Philippines seen holding rates steady on low inflation, strong growth

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is likely to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, but reiterate that it has room to move on policy if needed to deal with global risks.

Annual inflation unexpectedly eased to a four-month low in February, while economic growth picked up late in 2015 on higher government spending, giving policymakers plenty of space to maneuver.

All 12 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the central bank will leave the overnight borrowing rate on hold at 4.0 percent, where it has been since September 2014.

“The central bank of the Philippines will likely keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged...given that inflationary pressures remain weak and economic growth continues to be robust,” Scotiabank said in a research note.

Last week, Bangko Sentral ng Philippines (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco said there was no pressing need to alter monetary settings, cementing views the Southeast Asian economy would hold out against a global easing trend.

While Philippine exports have been hit by patchy global demand, falling for a 10th month in a row in January, other key growth drivers have held up well.

Remittances from Filipinos working and living abroad grew for a second straight month in January, while the unemployment rate eased to 5.8 percent in January compared with 6.6 percent from a year ago.

Manila recorded a significantly lower-than-planned budget shortfall of 121.7 billion Philippine pesos ($2.62 billion) in 2015, giving it scope to boost infrastructure expenditures this year.

A burst of campaign spending in the run up to the May 9 presidential election should also spur economic activity.

“Economic momentum in the Philippines is solid, driven by private consumption and investment,” Scotiabank said.

Two of five economists who gave long-term policy rate forecasts believed the main policy interest rate will remain at 4.0 percent this year. The other two expected a 25-basis-point hike before year-end.

One economist said the rate will likely be cut by 50 basis points to 3.5 percent when the central bank introduces an interest rate corridor, a push to guide market interest rates towards its main policy rate, in the second quarter.

The government expects the economy to grow by 6.8-7.8 percent in 2016, accelerating from a 5.8 percent expansion in 2015.