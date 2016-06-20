FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Incoming Philippine minister seeks emergency powers to fix traffic snarl
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2016 / 5:28 AM / a year ago

Incoming Philippine minister seeks emergency powers to fix traffic snarl

President-elect, Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference in Davao city in southern Philippines June 2, 2016.Lean Daval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVAO, Philippines (Reuters) - The incoming Philippines transportation chief said on Monday President-elect Rodrigo Duterte should be given emergency powers by Congress for two years to solve a debilitating traffic crisis in the capital Manila and elsewhere.

The emergency powers will quicken the release of government funds aimed at declogging main roads that have hurt businesses and the overall economy.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, speaking on the sidelines of a business conference, cited the 2.4 billion pesos ($52 million) in potential daily income lost due to the traffic problem based on a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.