Unofficial Philippines election ballot count shows big lead for Duterte
May 9, 2016 / 11:17 AM / a year ago

Unofficial Philippines election ballot count shows big lead for Duterte

Voters search their names on a voter's list inside a polling precint during a national election in Tondo city, metro Manila in the Philippines May 9, 2016. REUTER/Czar Dancel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - An unofficial ballot tally in the Philippines’ presidential election on Monday showed Rodrigo Duterte opening up a commanding lead after 35 percent of votes were counted, according to a poll watchdog.

The mayor of Davao city had 6.2 million votes, followed by Grace Poe at 3.6 million and Manuel Roxas on 3.45 million at 1055 GMT (06:55 a.m. EDT), said the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).

The PPCRV is a watchdog and unofficial body and vote counter accredited by the election commission. There are 54 million registered Filipino voters.

Reporting by Manila bureau; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

