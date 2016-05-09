Unofficial Philippines election ballot count shows big lead for Duterte

MANILA (Reuters) - An unofficial ballot tally in the Philippines’ presidential election on Monday showed Rodrigo Duterte opening up a commanding lead after 35 percent of votes were counted, according to a poll watchdog.

The mayor of Davao city had 6.2 million votes, followed by Grace Poe at 3.6 million and Manuel Roxas on 3.45 million at 1055 GMT (06:55 a.m. EDT), said the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).

The PPCRV is a watchdog and unofficial body and vote counter accredited by the election commission. There are 54 million registered Filipino voters.