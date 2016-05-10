FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Duterte plans parliamentary system: spokesman
#World News
May 10, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Duterte plans parliamentary system: spokesman

Presidential candidate Rodrigo "Digong" Duterte talks to reporters in Davao city in southern Philippines, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVAO, Philippines (Reuters) - Maverick Philippine mayor Rodrigo Duterte, who looks set to become the next president, is planning to overhaul the constitution and will propose a shift to a parliamentary system of government, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

“That will require a wide national consensus beginning with asking congress to call for a constitutional convention,” Peter Lavina told a media briefing.

“There will be major rewriting of our constitution.”

A rolling ballot count by an election commission-accredited watchdog on Tuesday showed Duterte had almost 39 percent of votes cast. He was more than 5 million votes ahead of his nearest rival with 90 percent of votes counted.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
