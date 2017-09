DAVAO, Philippines (Reuters) - Philippine president-elect Rodrigo Duterte will pursue annual economic growth of 7-8 percent, or even higher, in a drive to cut poverty, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“If we want to reduce the poverty rate, we need a higher growth,” Peter Lavina said.

Under President Benigno Aquino, average annual economic growth has topped 6 percent and this year’s target is 6.8-7.8 percent.