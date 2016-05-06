Philippine presidential candidate Poe not withdrawing from election

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine presidential candidate Grace Poe said on Friday she will not withdraw from the election race but she was open to holding dialogue with one of her rivals, former interior minister Manuel Roxas.

Outgoing President Benigno Aquino said he was helping his chosen successor, Roxas, work with rival candidates and team up to stop frontrunner Rodrigo Duterte from winning Monday’s election.

“I am not withdrawing from the fight,” Poe said in a radio interview.

“We have been through a lot and what we carry here are the dreams and hopes of our countrymen that should not be compromised.”