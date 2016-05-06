FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine presidential candidate Poe not withdrawing from election
May 6, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

Philippine presidential candidate Poe not withdrawing from election

Presidential candidate Grace Poe gestures at photographers and cameramen on a photo truck during election campaigning in Dasmarinas, Cavite in the Philippines May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine presidential candidate Grace Poe said on Friday she will not withdraw from the election race but she was open to holding dialogue with one of her rivals, former interior minister Manuel Roxas.

Outgoing President Benigno Aquino said he was helping his chosen successor, Roxas, work with rival candidates and team up to stop frontrunner Rodrigo Duterte from winning Monday’s election.

“I am not withdrawing from the fight,” Poe said in a radio interview.

“We have been through a lot and what we carry here are the dreams and hopes of our countrymen that should not be compromised.”

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Robert Birsel

