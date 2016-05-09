Poe concedes defeat to Duterte in Philippine presidential contest

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines election candidate Grace Poe conceded defeat to Rodrigo Duterte in the presidential contest on Monday after unofficial results showed the tough-talking mayor winning a large chunk of the votes.

Poe, a popular senator who had led in opinion polls in earlier stages of campaigning, had won over a fifth of votes by midnight (0400 GMT), but trailed Duterte by a substantial margin during the vote count.

“I‘m giving way, I respect the results,” she told a news conference.

“Duterte has a mandate. Let’s give him a chance.”

The election numbers reported by the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), which is accredited by the election commission, showed Duterte had 13.7 million votes, followed by Manuel Roxas, with nearly 8 million and Poe third with 7.6 million.