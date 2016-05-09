Unofficial Philippine presidential vote tally shows early Duterte lead

MANILA (Reuters) - An unofficial tally of votes cast in the Philippines’ presidential election on Monday showed Rodrigo Duterte taking a strong early lead, according to a poll watchdog.

Based on 6.3 percent of registered voters’ ballots, Duterte had 1.3 million votes, followed by Grace Poe at 757,000 and Manuel Roxas on 748,000, the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said.

The PPCRV is a watchdog and unofficial vote counter accredited by the country’s election commission.

There are 54 million registered Filipino voters.