FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heavy rain brings floods to Philippines; markets, offices shut
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 19, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

Heavy rain brings floods to Philippines; markets, offices shut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Workers wade through floodwaters caused by monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Kawit town of Cavite city, south of Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA (Reuters) - Heavy rain in the Philippine capital forced the closure of government offices, schools, banks and most private companies on Monday, and residents in parts of the city and nearby provinces had to flee from their homes because of floods.

The monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, also led to the closure of the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Philippine Dealing System foreign exchange platform and the secondary debt market via the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp after government offices suspended their work.

At least three people were killed and two were missing in accidents caused by the rain and flooding, disaster and government officials said.

The flooding was the worst this rainy season in the Philippines, which is regularly battered by heavy weather including at least 20 typhoons a year.

The governor of Cavite province, southwest of Manila, declared a state of calamity after 395 mm of rain fell on parts of the province in a day, equivalent to 86 percent of a month’s average rainfall. That and a high tide caused flooding in many parts of the province.

Santa Rosa town in Laguna province also declared a state of calamity, with most of its neighborhoods flooded, said its mayor, Arlene Arcillas.

Weather forecasters said more rain was expected in coming days as tropical storm Trami moved north towards Taiwan.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.