3 months ago
Philippine president declares martial law in Mindanao: spokesman
#World News
May 23, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 3 months ago

Philippine president declares martial law in Mindanao: spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference after concluding the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila, Philippines April 29, 2017.Erik De Castro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared martial law in southern Mindanao province after fighting raged in southern Marawi City between the army and militants linked to Islamic state.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella made the announcement in Moscow, where the president is on a visit.

A meeting with Dmitry Medvedev will be canceled on Wednesday but Duterte will remain in Russia, Foreign Minister Alan Peter Cayetano said in a televised news conference.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Hugh Lawson

