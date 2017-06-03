FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
THE REUTERS GRAPHIC: The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines
#World News
June 3, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 2 months ago

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC: The Battle for Marawi in the Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nearly 180 people have died in fighting between Philippine forces and Islamic State-linked groups, led by the Maute group, since they seized the southern city of Marawi on May 23.

The attack on the city in the island of Mindanao is the biggest warning yet that the Islamic State is building a base in Southeast Asia.

Maute gunmen armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades have controlled central areas of the city despite air and ground assaults by government forces. Most of the city’s 200,000 residents have fled.

The Reuters graphics team has taken a closer look at the battle for Marawi and the Maute militant group that has become the biggest security challenge of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's 11-months in office.

Here is a link to the graphic (tmsnrt.rs/2rhRPEa)

Edited by Martin Howell

