FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Philippines' finance minister says economy not threatened by martial law
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2017 / 2:49 AM / 3 months ago

Philippines' finance minister says economy not threatened by martial law

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and newly-appointed Central Bank Governor Nestor Espenilla at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines May 8, 2017. Picture taken May 8, 2017. Malacanang Photo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Minister Carlos Dominguez on Thursday tried to allayed investors' fears over President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to impose martial law on the island of Mindanao, saying the local economy remains intact.

"The economy is in no way threatened by the imposition of martial law. The military is in full control of the government installations and major infrastructures on the island," Dominguez said in a statement.

"Martial law will ensure that these facilities are protected so that business transactions will be unaffected," he said.

Duterte placed the southern island of Mindanao under military rule on Tuesday, after a fierce bout of fighting erupted during a raid by security forces at a hideout of Islamic State-linked militants.

Reporting by Karen Lema

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.