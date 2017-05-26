Philippine president urges Islamic State-linked rebels to hold dialogue

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said an ongoing siege by Muslim radicals in a southern city demonstrated that Islamic State had a presence in the Philippines and told rebels there was still a chance for peace.

Duterte said he was willing to hold dialogue with the Maute group militants, which have been fighting the military for three days in Marawi City on Mindanao island.

"My message mainly to the terrorists on the other side is we can still solve this through dialogue," he said in a speech to soldiers in Iligan City, close to Marawi.