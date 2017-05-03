MANILA A Philippine mining group will seek the reversal of policy moves by Environment Minister Regina Lopez to close mines and ban open-pit mining after Congress rejected her appointment.

"We'll ask for a review and reversal of all those adverse orders as soon as the next secretary is appointed," Ronald Recidoro, spokesman for the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, told Reuters.

"We feel that those have no legal foundation. There were no proper consultations held. The interests of all stakeholders were not considered."

Philippine lawmakers earlier on Wednesday rejected the appointment of Lopez as environment minister, 10 months into her term in office.

