8 months ago
Philippines cancels environmental permits of three mines - minister
#Environment
December 15, 2016 / 5:16 AM / 8 months ago

Philippines cancels environmental permits of three mines - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine government has canceled the environmental compliance certificates (ECC) of three mines, including two nickel producers, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez said on Thursday.

The agency is reviewing hundreds of ECCs granted by previous governments including those granted to mines in a crackdown on environmental degradation. The Philippines is the world's top nickel ore supplier.

That is a separate review from an environmental audit of the country's 41 mines completed in August and the full results of which, Lopez said, would be released in January. Ten mines have been halted so far and another 20 face suspension.

"We will announce the decision in January, probably around the second week," Lopez told a media briefing.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
