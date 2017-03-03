FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' finance minister: second mine review to cover mines ordered closed
March 3, 2017 / 4:22 AM / 6 months ago

Philippines' finance minister: second mine review to cover mines ordered closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine Finance secretary Carlos Dominguez talks to reporters after a meeting with Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez in Manila, Philippines February 9, 2017.Erik De Castro

MANILA (Reuters) - A separate review of mines in the Philippines will initially cover 23 mines ordered shut by the country's environment minister and another five that were suspended, the finance minister said on Friday.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the review, announced last month, would continue even if the appointment of the environment minister who ordered the closure of over half of the country's mines is not confirmed by Congress.

"We have come up with the guidelines for the conduct of an objective, science-based fact-finding review," Dominguez said.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin

