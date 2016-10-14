Philippines Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Regina Lopez answers a question during a news conference at the department's headquarters in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA The Philippines' environment minister on Friday said she wanted to ban new mines, ramping up a campaign to clamp down on damage from the minerals industry in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Philippines is the world's top nickel ore supplier and an environmental crackdown that has halted a quarter of its 41 mines, and the risk that 20 more maybe shuttered has spurred a rally in global nickel prices.

"I want to put a moratorium on any new mine," Regina Lopez told a media briefing on Friday.

"I don't want to fight the mining companies, I can work with them as long as they don't silt the river, destroy the rice fields."

Lopez, a committed environmentalist, also said her agency would review around 800 environmental compliance certificates (ECC) including those granted to mines. That would come on top of a mining industry audit completed in August that led to the current mine suspensions.

Lopez on Friday said that not all the 20 mines recommended for suspension would be halted, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Nickel prices surged to a one-year high of $11,030 a tonne in August, although the metal has since retreated, trading at $10,425 on Friday.

Lopez also announced the suspension of the ECC of a nickel mine in southern Davao Oriental province run by private-owned Austral-Asia Link Mining Corp.

Lopez told Reuters on Monday that the environmental permit would be canceled because it sits between Mount Hamiguitan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Pujada Bay, a marine protected area.

"We're now going to have an intense evaluation of all other ECCs. No more mining in any protected areas," she said.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)