MANILA A Philippine mining industry group said on Tuesday it was confident that the alleged environmental violations of eight member companies recommended by the government for suspension would be addressed properly and promptly.

The eight miners, half of them nickel producers, are part of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines and were among the 20 mines that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources earlier ordered for suspension for environmental lapses.

"We are optimistic that these alleged violations will be addressed properly and in a timely manner," Ronald Recidoro, vice president for policy at the Chamber, said in a statement.

Recidoro raised concerns on "how the whole mining audit was done in a punitive manner rather than objectively."

"As early as August, the alleged violations could have already been addressed instead of setting a trap for suspension," he said.

The Philippine government has already suspended 10 mines in an audit launched on July 8 and completed last month. Recidoro said earlier that four of the chamber's members were among the 10.

