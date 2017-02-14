FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' mine group: Canceling permits a decision for Duterte, cabinet
February 14, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 6 months ago

Philippines' mine group: Canceling permits a decision for Duterte, cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippines' mining industry body said on Tuesday that a decision to cancel contracts for undeveloped mines should be a collective move by President Rodrigo Duterte and his cabinet, and does not rest with the environment minister alone.

"Upholding the sanctity of contracts is a requisite to the democratic process that we must uphold," the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines said in a statement.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez said earlier she was cancelling almost a third of contracts for undeveloped mines, and rejected any challenges to earlier orders to shut over half of all operating mines.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin

