OceanaGold has not violated environmental regulation in Philippines: CEO

MANILA (Reuters) - OceanaGold Corp, the top gold producer in the Philippines, has not violated environmental regulations in the Southeast Asian country, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"There have been no environmental violations by OceanaGold," Mick Wilkes said in response to a Reuters email. Wilkes said the company will issue a statement in the next few hours.

OceanaGold was among the 20 mineral producers ordered to be suspended by the Philippines' Department of Environment and Natural Resources earlier on Tuesday for environmental lapses.

OceanaGold shares dropped 8.2 percent on the news, after which trading was halted at the company's request, pending an announcement.