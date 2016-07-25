Philippines' Duterte: Fight against global warming must not hinder industrialization

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday his administration will prioritize the fight against global warming but it must not hinder the country's industrialization.
"It must not stymie our industrialization," Duterte said in his State of the Nation Address before Congress. He said last week that his administration will not honor the December 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.
