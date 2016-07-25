FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Duterte vows to push for several economic reforms
#World News
July 25, 2016 / 9:02 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Duterte vows to push for several economic reforms

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte supporters clench fists during a rally outside the House of Representatives ahead of Duterte's first State of the Nation Address in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines July 25, 2016.Romeo Ranoco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to push for several economic reforms to support the economy, including easing tax rules, streamlining investment applications, and relaxing the secrecy law on bank deposits.

"My administration will pursue tax reforms towards simpler, more equitable and more efficient tax system that can foster investment and job creation," Duterte said in his State of the Nation Address to Congress.

Reporting by Karen Lema and Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
