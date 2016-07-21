FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'Don't call me Excellency': Philippines anti-pomp president bans honorifics
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 10:54 AM / a year ago

'Don't call me Excellency': Philippines anti-pomp president bans honorifics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a conference with businessmen in Davao city, southern Philippines June 21, 2016.Lean Daval Jr/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an executive order banning the use of honorifics for himself or his cabinet, in a step his office said aimed to reinforce his populist, "simple" style.

Duterte approved the directive on July 15 to halt use of terms such as "Honorable" or "His Excellency", insisting instead on just "president" for himself and "secretary" for the ministers.

The order will not surprise the millions of Filipinos who rallied behind Duterte, an alternative election candidate they swept to power for his down-to-earth style, casual attire and brusque, at times comical, remarks.

Though he will formally be addressed as president, Duterte still prefers to be called "mayor", according to a presidential palace statement.

For more than two decades Duterte was the maverick mayor of southern Davao City, where he earned a reputation as a public servant and ruthless crime-fighter.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the directive was intended to preserve Duterte's "populist" style.

"He encourages less ceremonial communications," Abella added.

Duterte took office three weeks ago and will give his first State of the Nation address on Monday, at what is normally a lavish affair more like a fashion show than a policy speech.

Duterte has ordered this year's event held to a significantly reduced budget, with far fewer guests and a business dress code.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.