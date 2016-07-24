FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Philippine president gives order to free up information
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 24, 2016 / 8:53 AM / a year ago

Philippine president gives order to free up information

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks in front of soldiers at main military Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon city Metro Manila, Philippines July 1, 2016.Erik De Castro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all agencies directly under his watch to open their records to the public as part of his promise to crack down on corruption and promote transparency in government.

Legislation is still needed, however, to ensure other branches of government will do the same. The last Congress adjourned without passing a new law, the Freedom of Information (FOI) act, even though Duterte's predecessor, Benigno Aquino had backed the idea.

Duterte signed an executive order on Saturday to allow public access to official documents and records, two days before he delivers a much-anticipated state of the nation address. He is expected to reiterate a pledge to weed out corrupt officials and tackle crime. 

Success in tackling corruption and criminality, he has said, should bring benefits on many fronts, including lowering poverty, improving government finances and making the country more attractive for investment. 

Martin Andanar, the president's communication chief, said Duterte's order would be welcomed by "every Filipino soul who has fought tooth and nail" for the right to information.

One of the biggest promoters of the law was Duterte's election rival, Senator Grace Poe, who on Sunday urged the president to waste no time and press a new incoming legislature to pass the act.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty, Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.