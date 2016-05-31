Philippines' incoming leader Duterte to pursue independent foreign policy

DAVAO CITY, Philippines (Reuters) - Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would pursue an independent foreign policy and would not rely on long-time security ally the United States, when asked about relations with China including over the disputed South China Sea.

“I will be chartering a course on its own and will not be dependent on the United States,” Duterte told a news conference after presenting his Cabinet, a day after he was officially proclaimed winner of the May 9 elections.