4 months ago
Strong quake strikes off southeast Philippines - USGS
April 10, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 4 months ago

Strong quake strikes off southeast Philippines - USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck in the ocean off the southeast of the Philippines on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck 236 km (146 miles) east southeast of General Santos on the southern island of Mindanao.

Hundreds of residents of coastal areas in a province south of the capital fled to higher ground fearing a tsunami on Saturday after a series of earthquakes on the main island of Luzon.

Reporting by Nick Macfie

