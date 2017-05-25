FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Earthquake strikes Philippines, agency says major damage unlikely
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 25, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 3 months ago

Earthquake strikes Philippines, agency says major damage unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - An earthquake was felt in the Philippine capital Manila on Thursday, Reuters witnesses and the country's seismology agency said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said a in Tweet to expect aftershocks, but major damage was unlikely.

It said the quake was magnitude 5.5 reported and occurred in Zambales northwest of Manila, on the main island of Luzon. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.3 and struck at a depth of 93 km (58 miles).

Reuters witnesses felt the quake in for up to 20 seconds and tall buildings shook briefly.

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.