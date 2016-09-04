North Korea says 15 missing after recent flooding
SEOUL North Korea said on Saturday that 15 people were missing in the northern city of Hoeryong and thousands were left homeless by flooding caused by heavy rain in recent days.
MANILA An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), 12 km northwest of the town of Hinatuan, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage and no tsunami warning.
(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SEOUL North Korea said on Saturday that 15 people were missing in the northern city of Hoeryong and thousands were left homeless by flooding caused by heavy rain in recent days.
ROME A golden retriever called Romeo has been pulled alive from a pile of rubble in central Italy 10 days after towns in the area were leveled by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.
Gaston weakened to a post-tropical storm and was moving away from the Western Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.