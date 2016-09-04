MANILA An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), 12 km northwest of the town of Hinatuan, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage and no tsunami warning.

(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Kim Coghill)