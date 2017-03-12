FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Philippines, Maoist-rebels agree to resume talks next month
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 12, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 5 months ago

Philippines, Maoist-rebels agree to resume talks next month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Negotiators from the Philippine government and Maoist-led rebels have reached an agreement to resume formal peace negotiations next month, a month after an angry President Rodrigo Duterte canceled talks after rebels ambushed soldiers.

The two sides would hold talks in the first of April to work out a bilateral ceasefire, Duterte's peace adviser Jesus Dureza said after two-day informal talks in Utrecht over the weekend.

"I am pleased to announce that the peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front which broke down weeks ago, are now back on track again," Dureza said on his Facebook post Sunday.

"The parties are expected to start discussions on the bilateral ceasefire during the planned resumption of the negotiations during the first week of April, this year."

A second meeting was set for June. The talks are brokered by Norway to end nearly five decades of conflict, which has killed more than 40,000 people. The communist rebellion is one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies.

The firebrand leader scrapped peace talks last month due to the New People's Army's increasing attacks in the countryside, a violation of its own unilateral truce. He said he would only agree to resume talks if rebels stopped the attacks and extortion activities on mines and plantations.

In Baguio City, a mountain resort city north of Manila, the president said the government will reciprocate the "valor and courage" of soldiers by providing them with modern weapons and financial benefits.

"In the next two to three years, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will have flight simulators, fast boats, radars, assault vehicles, as well as new surveillance and fighter aircraft so you can patrol our borders and seas," he said. He also promised to upgrade the army so it will be "at par with the rest of the world".

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.