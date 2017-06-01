Gunman who fired shots inside Manila casino commits suicide: Philippine police

Smoke billows from the Resorts World building in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine police said on Friday a gunman who fired shots inside an entertainment resort and casino in the capital, Manila, had committed suicide by setting himself alight.

"Our assessment is he burned himself. He committed suicide," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Manila police office, said in a radio interview.

The gunman burst into the casino, fired shots and set gaming tables alight in Resorts World Manila early on Friday, sowing panic in a country on high alert after martial law was declared in the south, but police said the motive was likely robbery.