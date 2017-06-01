FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 3 months ago

Gunman who fired shots inside Manila casino commits suicide: Philippine police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke billows from the Resorts World building in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines.Erik De Castro

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine police said on Friday a gunman who fired shots inside an entertainment resort and casino in the capital, Manila, had committed suicide by setting himself alight.

"Our assessment is he burned himself. He committed suicide," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Manila police office, said in a radio interview.

The gunman burst into the casino, fired shots and set gaming tables alight in Resorts World Manila early on Friday, sowing panic in a country on high alert after martial law was declared in the south, but police said the motive was likely robbery.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Paul Tait

