3 months ago
Islamic state claims responsibility for World Manila attack
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 3 months ago

Islamic state claims responsibility for World Manila attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a casino in the Philippine capital Manila that killed at least 36 people on Friday, the group's Amaq news agency said, after officials said there was no evidence of militant involvement.

A gunman burst into the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex on Friday, firing shots, setting gaming tables alight and killing at least 36 people, all suffocating in thick smoke, in what officials have believed was a botched robbery.

"Islamic State fighters carried out the Manila attack in the Philippines," the news agency said.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Hugh Lawson

