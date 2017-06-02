FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Philippine police looking at 'person of interest' in connection with casino attack
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 3 months ago

Philippine police looking at 'person of interest' in connection with casino attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine police said on Friday they were looking at a "person of interest" in connection with the attack at a casino resort in the capital, in which at least 36 people died and more than 70 were injured.

Tomas Apolinario, chief of Manila's southern police district, said the person was still alive and was believed to be a Philippine national.

At least 36 people died due to suffocation after a gunman burst into the casino and fired shots and set fire to gaming tables. The gunman later committed suicide by setting himself alight, a presidential spokesman has said.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jnr; Editing by Paul Tait

