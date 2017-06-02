FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 30 people dead in botched robbery of Philippine casino: police
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 3 months ago

More than 30 people dead in botched robbery of Philippine casino: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - At least 36 people died from suffocation at a Philippine casino resort after a gunman burst into the gaming area and set gambling tables alight early on Friday, officials said.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella confirmed reports by Philippine media that 34 bodies were recovered at the casino resort. He also said the incident was not linked to Islamist militants occupying a city in the southern Philippines.

"All indications point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual. Although the perpetrator gave warning shots, there apparently was not indication that he wanted to do harm or shoot anyone. The 34 deceased all died to suffocation," Abella told a media briefing.

Police later updated death toll to 36.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait

