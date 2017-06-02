At least two killed in Philippine casino attack: funeral parlor, TV

MANILA (Reuters) - At least two people were killed during an attack by a gunman at a casino and resort in the Philippine capital early on Friday, according to a Manila funeral parlor and a television report.

The bodies of two victims had been taken to the Veronica funeral parlor, staff member Leni Domingo told Reuters.

A Philippine television report said one of the unidentified victims had died of suffocation. The other victim had been burned but it was not clear if the body was that of the gunman, who police said earlier had set himself alight, the report said.