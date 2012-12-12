FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Universal signs deal with Robinsons on Manila casino
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 12, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Japan's Universal signs deal with Robinsons on Manila casino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp 6425.0S said on Wednesday it has signed a deal giving property firm Robinsons Land Corp (RLC.PS) a minority stake in its Philippine unit which is building a $2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila.

Universal is majority owned by Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada and his son, through a family trust.

Part of the deal involves Robinsons Land acquiring a majority stake in unlisted Eagle Land Holdings Inc, which owns the site for the resort.

Universal said Robinsons Land will take on the commercial and residential development, including a budget hotel, at the Manila Bay Resorts complex which is set to open in 2014.

Universal did not disclose the value of the deal, which will be concluded on January 31

Robinsons Land, with a market value of $2 billion, is the property development arm of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc (JGS.PS).

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.