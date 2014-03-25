Philippines' San Miguel says to propose $10 billion Manila airport

MANILA (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp (SMC.PS), the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, is planning to present a proposal to the government soon for a new $10 billion airport in the capital, its president said on Tuesday.

Ramon Ang confirmed a Nikkei report that the company was set to present its plan for an alternative international airport in Manila next month. He confirmed the report in a text message to Reuters.

The group, which also owns a portion of flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL.PS), announced last year its intention to build a new facility to replace the ageing airport currently in used. It delayed the plan pending questions on state policy on airline companies operating airports.