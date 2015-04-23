Philippine fishery officials 'disturbed' by China reclamation

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine fishery officials on Thursday said they are “disturbed” by China’s reclamation work in the South China Sea, which they said threatens a quarter of the country’s fish production due to damage being done to coral reefs.

China’s rapid reclamation around seven reefs in the Spratly archipelago has alarmed neighboring Asian states, including the Philippines and Vietnam. Recent satellite images suggest Beijing has made rapid progress in building an airstrip suitable for military use.

Philippines President Benigno Aquino has called on leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to issue a collective statement condemning China’s reclamation in the disputed waters at the end of a summit in Kuala Lumpur that starts on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Manila said China’s reclamation work had destroyed about 300 acres (1.2 sq km) of coral reef.

“The ongoing action now in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) is very disturbing to the overall health of our environment and, of course on the rights of our fishermen,” Asis Perez, head of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, told a news conference, expressing “grave concern”.

“We urge China to respect its international commitments and be mindful of millions of people not only in the Philippines, but in neighboring ASEAN countries, who depend on these very important marine resources.”

Philippine fishermen catches more than 21,000 metric tonnes of fish, or about 26 percent of the country’s annual fish production, from the South China Sea. More than 12,000 people rely directly on fishing for their income, he said.