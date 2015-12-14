Aid agencies ready supplies and teams to respond to Philippines typhoon

BANGKOK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid agencies have prepared post-disaster assistance kits and put their response teams on standby as they monitor the impact of the latest typhoon to make landfall in the central Philippines.

Typhoon Melor, known locally as Typhoon Nona, packed winds of up to 150 kph (95 mph), and has dumped heavy rain that could trigger floods, landslides and storm surges. Authorities say 750,000 people have been evacuated in three provinces.

“We are closely monitoring the path of the typhoon and have pre-positioned stocks such as hygiene kits, water, and temporary shelter kits in case these are needed,” Dennis O‘Brien, Plan International’s director for the Philippines, said in a statement.

“One of our main concerns is ensuring that children, as the most vulnerable to harm in times of disasters, and all those who might be affected, will have access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene kits to help prevent the spread of disease.”

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-hit countries in the world, suffering an average of 20 major typhoons each year.

Typhoon Melor is following a similar path to Haiyan, a category 5 typhoon that devastated the central Philippines two years ago, leaving almost 8,000 people dead or missing.

Reports from the Red Cross chapters affected by Typhoon Melor indicate “minimal impact so far”, with some damage to buildings, said Kate Marshall, a spokeswoman for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in the Philippines.

“Rainfall is expected to be heavy to intense, but so far we have not had reports of that,” Marshall said in an email.

IFRC has its pre-positioned enough supplies for 17,500 families - including hygiene kits, blankets, sleeping mats, jerry cans - in the cities of Cebu, Subic and Mandaluyong in the metropolitan Manila area.

“There is enough stock to cover the likely impact of the storm. Water search and rescue teams are on standby, especially in coastal areas where the storm surge could reach 4 meters and in metro Manila which is expected to be hit tomorrow,” she said.

Plan International has staff on standby on Samar, Masbate and Mindoro - a cluster of islands across the central Philippines.

Save the Children has staff ready to deploy from Manila, and from Samar. In warehouses in Manila, Tacloban and Mindanao, it has enough supplies to assist 10,000 families, said Michel Rooijackers, deputy country director for Save the Children.