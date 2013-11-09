FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines says at least 100 dead from typhoon Haiyan
November 9, 2013 / 1:47 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines says at least 100 dead from typhoon Haiyan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A mother takes refuge with her children as Typhoon Haiyan hits Cebu city, central Philippines November 8, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan, the strongest typhoon in the world this year and possibly the most powerful ever to hit land battered the central Philippines on Friday, forcing millions of people to flee to safer ground, cutting power lines and blowing apart houses. REUTERS/Zander Casas

MANILA (Reuters) - At least 100 people may have died in the Philippines from the impact of super typhoon Haiyan, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Bodies were lying in the streets, according to an initial report from an aviation officer in the central city of Tacloban, said Captain John Andrews, deputy director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

Haiyan, possibly the strongest storm ever to hit land, was barrelling out of the Philippines after having flattened houses, triggered landslides and floods and knocked out power and communications across a number of islands.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

