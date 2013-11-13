FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2013 / 8:04 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines forces in gunfight in typhoon-hit region: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TACLOBAN, Philippines (Reuters) - Philippine security forces exchanged fire on Wednesday with armed men amid widespread looting of shops and warehouses for food, water and other supplies in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan, local television reported.

The firefight occurred in the village of Abucay, part of worst-hit Tacloban in Leyte province, said ANC Television. Military officials were unable to immediately confirm the fighting.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco. Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Nick Macfie

