Obama says U.S. stands ready to help Philippines recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Sunday the United States stands ready to help the Philippines government recover from a deadly typhoon that killed thousands.

Obama, in a written statement, said he and his wife, Michelle, are deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastating damage wrought by super typhoon Haiyan.

“But I know the incredible resiliency of the Philippine people, and I am confident that the spirit of Bayanihan will see you through this tragedy,” he said.

Obama said the United States is already providing significant humanitarian assistance, “and we stand ready to further assist the Government’s relief and recovery efforts.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the millions of people affected by this devastating storm,” he said.